Investigation continues into shooting of two men outside Wheeling Township sports bar
Updated 7/2/2023 1:20 PM
Cook County sheriff's police continue to investigate the shooting of two men early Saturday outside a sports bar near Arlington Heights.
According to the sheriff's office, officers responded at about 1:55 a.m. to a report of a shooting outside the establishment in the 1200 block of West Rand Road in unincorporated Wheeling Township.
The victims, a 29-year-old man and a 35-year-old suffered nonlife-threatening injuries and were treated at a hospital, sheriff's police said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact sheriff's detectives at (708) 865-4896.
