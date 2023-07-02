Evidence gathering continues in criminal case against accused Highland Park shooter

Attorneys on both sides of the criminal case against the man accused of carrying out the Highland Park July Fourth mass shooting spent much of the last year gathering and sharing evidence.

A trial date is yet to be set for Robert Crimo III, who is charged with 21 counts of first-degree murder, three for each of the seven people killed by gunfire; 48 counts of attempted murder; and 48 counts of aggravated battery with a firearm for each person struck by a bullet, bullet fragment or shrapnel.

Evidence in the case includes thousands of pages of documents gathered by police investigators, medical reports from all the victims, and video and audio footage from the scene.

The end of evidence review, referred to as the discovery process, could come as soon as September, according to Anton Trizna, one of the public defenders representing the defendant.

In May, at the fifth and most recent hearing on the case, Trizna said once discovery is complete both sides would be prepared to set a trial date.

Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart has said his office is seeking a life sentence for the accused.

The defendant has been confined to the high-security section of the Lake County jail, police officials said.

A separate criminal case was brought against the defendant's father, Robert Crimo Jr., in December because prosecutors said he helped his son apply for a FOID card in 2019 despite the son's troubled past. That included the son's being the subject of a "clear and present danger" report alleging the young man had threatened to "kill everyone."

Crimo Jr. pleaded not guilty in February to seven counts of reckless conduct, one for each person killed.

At a hearing last month, Lake County Judge George Strickland told attorneys for both sides that while he didn't want to rush the case, he was going to move the lawyers along through the pretrial process and aim to have Crimo Jr.'s trial begin in late October.

If convicted on any of the counts, Crimo Jr. could be sentenced to up to three years in prison or receive probation.