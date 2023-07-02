Chicago River close to flooding amid record rainfall

People walk along pit row in the rain Sunday as the Grant Park 220 remains in a "holding pattern" amid Chicago's bad weather. Associated Press

Record-setting rainfall left more than 7,000 people without power Sunday across the area and forced the Chicago Transit Authority to shut down two train lines.

The National Weather Service issued a warning for "significant, life-threatening flooding" in the city and nearby suburbs Sunday morning. Flash flood warnings for Chicago, Oak Lawn and Cicero were in effect until 6:30 p.m.

By noon, O'Hare airport had recorded 2.27 inches of rain, breaking Chicago's previous record for July 2 of 2.06 inches set in 1982, according to the weather service. More than 7 inches of rain have fallen in some areas.

The weather service warned Sunday afternoon that the Chicago River was close to flooding. "Persons along rivers and streams in the warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and property," NWS said.