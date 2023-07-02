Bartlett doesn't let Mother Nature rain on its parade
Mother Nature did her best to rain on Bartlett's 4th of July parade Sunday, but despite record rainfall in parts of the area Sunday, the annual march went off without a hitch.
"Spirits are up, people are happy to be here," said parade Chair Joanne Watson. "It's going really well."
More than 40 entries took part in the parade -- fewer than expected, but still enough to draw crowds and lift spirits along the route.
Among the marchers was Sam Wrobel, who took part dressed as Uncle Sam.
"I am an uncle, and my name is Sam, and I like the kids to get excited about the Fourth of July and the founding of the most important style of government on the planet," Wrobel said.
Watson gave special credit to the approximately 30 volunteers who made it all come together under challenging circumstances.
"With the weather today, it was touch and go whether we were going to have the parade or not, and they all came out to help with their raincoats and ponchos and a smile on their face, willing to serve the people of Bartlett," she said. "Bartlett Lions Club is always willing to serve the people of Bartlett with a smile."