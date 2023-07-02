Bartlett doesn't let Mother Nature rain on its parade

Umbrellas were a common sight Sunday along the route of the Bartlett Fourth of July parade. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Despite downpours for much of the morning, Bartlett's Independence Day parade stepped off as planned Sunday. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Marchers dressed as "Star Wars" take part in the Bartlett Fourth of July parade on Sunday. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Laura Mondello of Bartlett, right, engages with girls representing the Bartlett Raiders Cheer program Sunday as they start the Bartlett Fourth of July parade along South Oak Avenue. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Bartlett Village President Kevin Wallace, second from left, was among the elected officials greeting parade spectators Sunday at the town's Fourth of July parade. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

From left, Ava Pozezinski, 9, of Pingree Grove gets some cover from the rain Sunday while she and her 7-year-old brother, Carter, watch the Bartlett 4th of July parade along South Oak Avenue. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Sam Wrobel, dressed as Uncle Sam, was among the marchers who took part in Sunday's 4th of July parade in Bartlett. Wrobel said he likes to get kids excited about the meaning behind the holiday. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Mother Nature did her best to rain on Bartlett's 4th of July parade Sunday, but despite record rainfall in parts of the area Sunday, the annual march went off without a hitch.

"Spirits are up, people are happy to be here," said parade Chair Joanne Watson. "It's going really well."

More than 40 entries took part in the parade -- fewer than expected, but still enough to draw crowds and lift spirits along the route.

Among the marchers was Sam Wrobel, who took part dressed as Uncle Sam.

"I am an uncle, and my name is Sam, and I like the kids to get excited about the Fourth of July and the founding of the most important style of government on the planet," Wrobel said.

Watson gave special credit to the approximately 30 volunteers who made it all come together under challenging circumstances.

"With the weather today, it was touch and go whether we were going to have the parade or not, and they all came out to help with their raincoats and ponchos and a smile on their face, willing to serve the people of Bartlett," she said. "Bartlett Lions Club is always willing to serve the people of Bartlett with a smile."