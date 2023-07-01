Two shot outside Arlington Heights sports bar overnight
Updated 7/1/2023 8:55 PM
Two people were shot outside an Arlington Heights sports bar early Saturday morning.
Cook County sheriff's police said they responded to a report of a shooting around 1:55 a.m. outside Crave Bar on the 1200 block of West Rand Road.
Police said the victims are a 29-year-old man and a 35-year-old man. Both were taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, investigators said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact sheriff's police detectives at (708) 865-4896.
