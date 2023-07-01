Suburban Skyview: 750 colorful umbrellas create Elmhurst open-air art installations

Hundreds of umbrellas are drawing a lot of attention in downtown Elmhurst, and it's not because of a rainstorm.

The Umbrella Sky Project was unveiled in April and will be on display through the summer. The City of Elmhurst Public Arts Commission and the Elmhurst City Centre partnered to present the Umbrella Sky Elmhurst open-air art installation.

More than 750 umbrellas are hanging above three locations, making for fun and colorful photo opportunities and selfies.

A view from above creates a look of bubble popping game apps for smartphones.

Elmhurst is the sixth city in the United States to install an Umbrella Sky Project, which was created by Impact. Plan in Portugal in 2012. There are more than 170 international sites.

Impact. Plan states the project "is culturally inclusive, inspiring human connection through the universal power of color."

See them for yourself at Schiller Court at York and Schiller streets, 110 Cottage Hill near the Elmhurst Art Museum, and 254 N. York Street near the North York stage.

Follow the Elmhurst City Centre on Facebook and Instagram and tag @elmhurstcitycentre in any umbrella photos using #UmbrellaSkyElmhurst.

