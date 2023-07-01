Legendary Chicago Top 40 disc jockey Dick Biondi dead at 90, station announces

Dick Biondi broadcast live as his toy drive made at stop at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora in 2008. Daily Herald file photo

Dick Biondi, who cheerfully entertained Top 40 radio station listeners in Chicago over six decades, died June 26 at his Chicago home, WLS 890-AM announced Saturday. He was 90.

Regarded by some as the greatest disc jockey of all time, Biondi is enshrined in the National Radio Hall of Fame, the radio exhibit of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Illinois Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame, media critic Robert Feder wrote. In 2010 the city of Chicago celebrated the 50th anniversary of his start on the air in the city by naming the alley south of the old WLS studios "Dick Biondi Way."

In September 2017 when Biondi turned 85, WLS/94.7-FM honored the legendary personality with a daylong celebration that included an outpouring of on-air salutes and social media messages along with a "Happy Birthday, Dick Biondi" Web page. No one knew it at the time, but those tributes turned out to be Biondi's farewell from the Cumulus Media classic hits station.

Fans had been awaiting his comeback since April 2017 when Biondi was hospitalized for what was described as a leg ailment. Several weeks later, he said in a statement that doctors were doing all they can "to get me back into fighting shape."

At night on Top 40 powerhouse WLS 890-AM from 1960 to 1963, "The Wild I-Tralian" commanded a 60% share of all listeners, attracting millions of adoring teens in 38 states and Canada, Feder wrote. After numerous stops along the way that included WCFL, WMAQ, WBBM and WJMK, he was reunited with the iconic call letters at WLS 94.7-FM in 2006.

Biondi also regularly appeared at suburban malls to lead a toy drive for charity.

Richard Orlando Biondi was born Sept. 13, 1932, in Endicott, New York, to Mike and Rose Biondi. He is survived by his wife, Maribeth, brother Geri, brother-in-law Ron and Larry (Kathleen), and many nieces, nephews and cousins, WLS said. Private services were held.