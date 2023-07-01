 

Lake County detectives seek tips in Wadsworth fatal shooting

  • A man was fatally shot at a party in Wadsworth early Saturday morning.

    A man was fatally shot at a party in Wadsworth early Saturday morning. Daily Herald File Photo

 
Marni Pyke
 
 
Posted7/1/2023 3:58 PM

An argument at a party in Wadsworth appears to have spiraled into a fatal shooting early Saturday morning, Lake County sheriff's officials said.

A 19-year-old Waukegan man died after being hit multiple times at a house in the 40600 block of North Kilbourne Road at about 1:45 a.m.

 

Authorities have categorized the crime as a homicide and noted that "nobody is in custody at this time and the investigation remains active and ongoing."

Preliminary findings indicate a large party was taking place at the residence when a disagreement broke out between two people.

"The offender produced a firearm and shot the victim several times," officials said. However, "dozens of people left the party after the shooting and before the arrival of deputies."

The 19-year-old was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The Lake County Major Crime Task Force is assisting with the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's Criminal Investigations Division at (847) 377-4000 or Lake County Crime Stoppers at lakecountycrimestoppers.org.

An autopsy will be scheduled by the Lake County Coroner's Office.

Go to comments: 0 posted
Related Coverage
Attempted murder charges after, police say, Waukegan man shot at federal agents, cops
Related Article
Attempted murder charges after, police say, Waukegan man shot at federal agents, cops
 
Lake County deputy saves motorcyclist critically injured in Green Oaks crash
Related Article
Lake County deputy saves motorcyclist critically injured in Green Oaks crash
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 