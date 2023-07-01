Lake County detectives seek tips in Wadsworth fatal shooting

A man was fatally shot at a party in Wadsworth early Saturday morning. Daily Herald File Photo

An argument at a party in Wadsworth appears to have spiraled into a fatal shooting early Saturday morning, Lake County sheriff's officials said.

A 19-year-old Waukegan man died after being hit multiple times at a house in the 40600 block of North Kilbourne Road at about 1:45 a.m.

Authorities have categorized the crime as a homicide and noted that "nobody is in custody at this time and the investigation remains active and ongoing."

Preliminary findings indicate a large party was taking place at the residence when a disagreement broke out between two people.

"The offender produced a firearm and shot the victim several times," officials said. However, "dozens of people left the party after the shooting and before the arrival of deputies."

The 19-year-old was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The Lake County Major Crime Task Force is assisting with the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's Criminal Investigations Division at (847) 377-4000 or Lake County Crime Stoppers at lakecountycrimestoppers.org.

An autopsy will be scheduled by the Lake County Coroner's Office.