FBI seeks suspect in Round Lake bank robbery

Just after noon on Saturday, the FBI responded to a bank robbery at the First American Bank in Round Lake. The suspect is described as a Black woman in her 20s to 30s. Courtesy of FBI — Chicago

Authorities are searching for a suspect in a Saturday afternoon bank robbery in Round Lake.

According to a news release from the FBI Chicago Field Office, the FBI responded to a bank robbery at 12:04 p.m. at the First American Bank, 1865 S. Cedar Lake Road.

The suspect presented a note but did not display a weapon, according the news release. She is described as a Black woman of medium build, in her 20s to 30s, between 5 feet and 5 feet 2 inches tall, with long black hair. She was wearing a black hat with white lettering, a blue surgical mask, a white short-sleeve T-shirt, light gray sweatpants, red high-top shoes and was carrying a canvas bag with unknown words and shapes on it.

Nobody was injured during the robbery, according to the news release.

The suspect is believed to be the same person from a robbery on June 24 at the Great Lakes Credit Union in Round Lake Beach.

Anyone with information can report tips, even anonymously, by calling (312) 421-6700 and by visiting tips.fbi.gov.