Writers group to meet Wednesday night in Des Plaines
Updated 6/30/2023 4:21 PM
The Des Plaines Public Library's writers group will meet Wednesday night.
Open to adults, the group meets between 6:30 and 9 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month in the forum on the fourth floor of the library, 1501 Ellinwood Ave. Writers will critique each others work. Registration is not required.
