 

Teen reported missing, last seen in Aurora

  • Genesis Vega

    Genesis Vega Courtesy of Aurora police Department

 
by brielle conwell
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 6/30/2023 11:37 PM

The Aurora Police Department has requested the public's assistance in locating a 16-year-old who was reported missing.

Genesis Vega was last seen in the area of Keating Drive and Normantown Road in Aurora, wearing black leggings and a black T-shirt with "Chicago" on the front.

 

Vega stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall and has brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information about Vega's whereabouts should call the Aurora Police Department at (630) 256-5500.

