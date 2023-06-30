Teen reported missing, last seen in Aurora

The Aurora Police Department has requested the public's assistance in locating a 16-year-old who was reported missing.

Genesis Vega was last seen in the area of Keating Drive and Normantown Road in Aurora, wearing black leggings and a black T-shirt with "Chicago" on the front.

Vega stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall and has brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information about Vega's whereabouts should call the Aurora Police Department at (630) 256-5500.