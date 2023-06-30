Route 31 underpass in Geneva to close for a month for railroad work

The Route 31 underpass in Geneva will be closed for a month, starting July 10, because of railroad work.

The official detour will direct northbound motorists, including trucks, to take Fabyan Parkway east to Kirk Road, then north on Kirk to Route 64 in St. Charles, then west to Route 31. Southbound traffic will be directed to do the reverse.

Local traffic can use Third Street.

The Union Pacific Railroad will be building abutments, wing walls and other support structures south of the existing bridge, as part of building a third rail line.

The new bridge will be constructed later because the railroad hasn't received the necessary supplies, according to a news release from the city of Geneva.

The third rail is being built from Peck Road on the west side of Geneva east to West Chicago.

The Third Street and Western Avenue crossings will be closed at times next year for the work.

People can visit "Notify Me" on the city's website to subscribe to construction updates on the "Pardon The Progress" blog. For more project information, visit the Third Main Line construction Web page.