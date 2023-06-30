Man pleads guilty to robbing Family Dollar store in Elgin

A Chicago man pleaded guilty Friday to robbing a Family Dollar store in Elgin.

Javier T. Johnson, 22, pleaded guilty to robbing the store at 300 McLean Blvd. on Oct. 24, 2019. Authorities alleged that he showed a gun and threatened workers, and took $1,045 from a cash register and other areas in the store.

He agreed to a sentence of 25 years in prison.

That sentence will be served concurrently with a 25-year sentence he is already serving for an aggravated robbery in DuPage County. He and a co-defendant were accused of taking a woman's purse and wallet at gunpoint in Villa Park in 2020. He was convicted in December.

Johnson must serve at least 50% of his sentence before being eligible for parole.