Longtime Fremont Public Library director retires

The longtime director of the Fremont Public Library in Mundelein has retired, effective Friday.

Scott Davis announced he is stepping down after about 20 years on the job.

Assistant Director Becky Ingram will lead the staff as interim director while the library board, assisted by a consulting firm, searches for a successor.

Davis was hired as Fremont's director in 2003.

His tenure included multiple interior renovations, the elimination of late fees and service changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Davis came to Fremont after serving as the assistant director and administrative librarian at the Algonquin Area Public Library in McHenry County. He previously served as head of reference services at the Rolling Meadows Library and as a reference librarian at the Palatine Public Library.