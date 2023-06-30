How the Kane County sheriff's office is using these spike strips to end chases

By Charles Keeshan and Susan Sarkauskas

Last August, Kane County deputies were trying to stop a vehicle driving 90 in a 45 mph zone near Aurora, blowing a red light.

As the chase went on, the vehicle drove into oncoming lanes on Route 30, nearly striking a deputy. Another deputy tried to place a strip of spikes on the road to deflate the speeder's tires. The driver then deliberately drove at the deputy, who ran for cover.

Situations like this one have Sheriff Ron Hain turning to a spike strip that deputies can deploy without leaving their cars. He bought four MobileSpike units last year and will add six more.

"This is just so much safer for our officers," said Cmdr. Dave Wolf, leader of the sheriff's public safety division.

The devices are attached to pushbars on the front of the squad car. A deputy pulls up alongside a fleeing car, flips a lever to turn the device on and pushes a button to shoot the stick out. The aim is for the back tire to roll over it.

- Brian Hill | Staff Photographer Kane County sheriff's Lt. Paul Warren explains how the department's new MobileSpike sticks are activated from inside a vehicle.

The spikes don't blow the tire, said Lt. Paul Warren. The tire deflates slowly, typically slowing the vehicle down to about 30 mph until the tire is fully deflated.

The sheriff's office deployed a strip to slow and capture a murder suspect who was fleeing east on I-88 from DeKalb.

In another case, Warren said, the strip stopped an erratic driver who officers believed was experiencing a medical emergency.

- Brian Hill | Staff Photographer The Kane County sheriff's office has equipped four of its squad vehicles with MobileSpike stop sticks.

MobileSpikes cost $4,995 each, according to the 2022 Kane County contract. That does not include spare and replacement strips.

Speaking of police vehicles

The DuPage County sheriff's office reported last week to county board members that it recently received, somewhat unexpectedly, 35 previously ordered vehicles.

Some were on back-order. Others were delivered early.

But don't expect to see them on the streets quite yet. The vehicles must be outfitted with pushbars, emergency lights, decals and more. That could take several months, a county finance worker told the Judicial and Public Safety Committee.

Lynell Glover -

A Round Lake Beach man found guilty of killing a Carol Stream teen in 2021 had his conviction reversed thanks to, literally, a clerical error.

Lynell Glover -

A state appeals court Wednesday threw out Lynell Glover's second-degree murder conviction and 21-year prison sentence, ruling that jurors deliberating the case last year should not have had access to a PowerPoint presentation prosecutors used during closing arguments.

The PowerPoint -- a 58-slide presentation that interspersed clips of audio and video evidence, bodycam footage, jury instructions and the prosecution's theories -- was not evidence.

However, court documents indicate, a clerk mistakenly placed a disc containing the presentation into a box of evidence jurors could review.

About six hours into the second day of deliberations, the jury sent Lake County Judge Mark Levitt a note stating they had been using the PowerPoint "extensively," only to learn from a courthouse deputy that they shouldn't have had access.

Nonetheless, Levitt allowed the jury to continue.

The unanimous appellate court ruled that was a mistake, reversed the conviction and ordered the case back to county court, possibly for a new trial.

"The PowerPoint slides contained selective audio and video clips, as well as the prosecutor's notes designed to bolster the state's theory of the case," Justice Susan Hutchinson wrote in the 16-page ruling. "The jury had the presentation in the jury room from approximately 9:30 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. on March 25, 2022. This functions as the comparable equivalent of the prosecutor being present in the jury room for nearly six hours, continuing to argue the state's case for the jurors."

Glover initially was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm stemming from the January 2021 shootings of twin brothers Anthony and Jonathan Awad. Authorities say Glover, now 37, happened upon the 17-year-old Carol Stream brothers driving his stolen 2012 Chevrolet Camaro along Route 12 near Volo.

Police said Glover called 911 and then confronted the Awads. During the fight that ensued, authorities said, Glover shot both teens, killing Anthony and wounding Jonathan.

Glover claimed self-defense, and jurors rejected the first-degree murder charge and instead convicted him of second-degree murder. They also acquitted him of charges related to Jonathan's shooting.

Do you have a tip or a comment? Email us at copsandcrime@dailyherald.com.