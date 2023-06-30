Driver gets 17-year sentence for transporting drugs on I-90

A man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for transporting a variety of drugs on I-90 in Kane County.

Darieln A. Moran-Sanchez, 25, of Maplewood, Minnesota, will have to serve at least 75% of the sentence before being eligible for parole.

Kane County Judge David Kliment sentenced him June 7.

Kliment convicted Moran-Sanchez in April of two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and two other counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

On Sept. 5, 2020, Illinois State Police stopped a Ford Explorer Moran-Sanchez was driving near Route 47. They found 1,005 grams of cocaine, 446 grams of methamphetamine and more than 200 grams of suspected hydrocodone pills. Authorities said he admitted he was being paid to take the drugs to Minnesota. The cocaine and methamphetamine were worth about $60,000, according to authorities.