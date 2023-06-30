Bartlett men charged with abuse, neglect of an elderly person

Two Bartlett men were charged Thursday with felony criminal abuse or neglect of an elderly or disabled person after police were contacted by the emergency room staff at Ascension St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates.

Craig Stepanek, 52, and Jake Stepanek, 27, were charged after Bartlett police and the Cook County State's attorney's office reviewed the case.

Officers served a search warrant on the 100 block of Lucille Court in Bartlett Thursday and arrested the two men.

Craig Stepanek's bail was set at $300,000 and Jake Stepanek's at $150,000 on Friday at the Rolling Meadows courthouse. To be released, each must post 10% of his bond amount.