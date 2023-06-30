Aurora resident pleads guilty to murdering man during dispute with ex-girlfriend

A 20-year-old Aurora man has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for a shooting in which an acquaintance of his former girlfriend was killed.

Trevor White agreed to a sentence of 22 years in prison, according to a news release Friday from the Kane County state's attorney's office.

Judge David Kliment accepted the plea on June 22.

According to prosecutors, White went to his ex-girlfriend's sister's apartment on Sherman Avenue just before midnight on Feb. 7, 2020. The ex-girlfriend, the sister and 20-year-old John H. Smith were there.

White tried to get his ex-girlfriend to leave with him. As she and her sister tried to get him to leave, White fired a 9 mm handgun once, hitting Smith.

"Trevor White was an emotional 16-year-old when his on-again, off-again 20-year-old girlfriend ended their relationship. He then made several poor choices -- to go see her, to get a gun and to shoot John Smith instead of leaving the apartment," Assistant State's Attorney Kelly Orland said. She said White had no criminal history.

White will have to serve all of his sentence before being eligible for parole.