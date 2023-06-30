Aurora crowd says goodbye to late Alderman Scheketa Hart-Burns

City officials, workers and residents lined Downer Place outside Aurora City Hall on Friday afternoon to bid goodbye to the late Alderman Scheketa Hart-Burns.

A horse-drawn white hearse brought the casket past the hall, then parked in front of the building next door that houses the aldermen's offices while a short ceremony was conducted.

"We call it 'the final consent,'" said Clayton Muhammad, the city's chief communications officer. He was referring to Hart-Burns' habit of exclaiming "consent!" at committee meetings. She did so to place items on a consent agenda for a single unanimous vote. Often she did it only seconds after someone started reading a resolution or motion. "She was moving things forward," Muhammad said.

Several people in the crowd wore T-shirts bearing a silhouette of Hart-Burns, made out of some of her frequent sayings: "I'ma say what I'ma say," "Consent!" and "You better stop."

Hart-Burns died June 19, at age 68, of complications from surgery.

Mayor Richard Irvin said Hart-Burns, who served for 32 years, was "the mother of the council" as well as its dean. She was the city's first Black alderman.

"Farewell, Black queen, and we will all see you soon," Irvin said.

The Aurora police and fire departments provided honor guards, and members of Keystone Masonic Lodge 15 escorted the hearse and served as pallbearers. A DJ played Christian and inspirational songs, and a singer performed Hart-Burns' favorite gospel song, "I Won't Complain."

A wake was held afterward at Mount Olive Church of God in Christ, where Hart-Burns was a member.

A funeral service is at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Cathedral of Grace -- St. John Church, 2950 Bilter Road.