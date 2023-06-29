Supreme Court rules that colleges must stop considering the race of applicants for admission

Activists demonstrate in October 2022 as the Supreme Court heard oral arguments on a pair of cases that could decide the future of affirmative action in college admissions. Associated Press/Oct. 31, 2022

WASHINGTON -- The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that colleges and universities must stop considering race in admissions, forcing institutions of higher education to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies.

In a 6-3 decision, the court struck down admissions plans at Harvard and the University of North Carolina, the nation's oldest private and public colleges, respectively.