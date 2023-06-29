Supreme Court rules that colleges must stop considering the race of applicants for admission
Updated 6/29/2023 9:21 AM
WASHINGTON -- The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that colleges and universities must stop considering race in admissions, forcing institutions of higher education to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies.
In a 6-3 decision, the court struck down admissions plans at Harvard and the University of North Carolina, the nation's oldest private and public colleges, respectively.
