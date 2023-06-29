Plan for big crowds at O'Hare and Midway over holiday weekend, and on the Kennedy

The Chicago Department of Aviation predicts a busy long weekend at O'Hare and Midway international airports. Daily Herald File Photo

With thousands of July Fourth vacationers and NASCAR fans passing through Chicago's airports this holiday, travelers should plan accordingly, officials said.

Nearly 1.5 million passengers are expected at O'Hare and Midway over the long weekend, the Chicago Department of Aviation predicts.

The busiest day at O'Hare will be Friday, and for Midway it will be Saturday, with 231,000 and 58,000 flyers projected, respectively.

"We are thrilled to welcome more than 1 million visitors to our great city during the July 4 holiday weekend, and hope they enjoy all that Chicago has to offer," Mayor Brandon Johnson said in a statement.

But with two inbound Kennedy Expressway lanes closed between the Edens Expressway and Ohio Street, Chicago may also offer traffic delays, particularly during rush hour.

Whether they're departing or arriving in Chicago, travelers are encouraged to take the CTA, which offers Park-and-rides at Rosemont, Cumberland and Forest Park stations on the Blue Line, or Metra's North Central Service from Union Station to O'Hare.

Area residents picking up passengers can wait in cellphone lots -- at 560 N. Bessie Coleman Drive near O'Hare, or West 61st Street and South Cicero Avenue near Midway.

For those dropping off passengers, Kiss n' Fly facilities are at O'Hare's Multi-Modal Facility, or at 59th Street and South Kilpatrick Avenue by Midway.

If you need to park at the airport, flychicago.org gives updates on how full lots are and allows drivers to reserve spots.

Drivers should also know that parking is limited at Terminal 5 as work continues on a six-story garage.