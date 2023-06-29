OSHA cites plumbing contractor for fatal trench collapse in Buffalo Grove

Federal investigators have determined the trench in Buffalo Grove where an Elmwood Park man died after being buried in December lacked required cave-in protections.

Nikodem Zaremba, 27, was 7 feet below the surface fixing a residential water line on the 1000 block of Aspen Drive when the trench collapsed.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration found Rooter Solutions Inc., a Burr Ridge plumbing contracting business, failed to install cave-in protection that would have prevented the collapse and did not ensure the use of required headgear, according to a news release issued this month.

Rooter Solutions faces $35,940 in fines.