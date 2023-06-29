OSHA cites plumbing contractor for fatal trench collapse in Buffalo Grove
Updated 6/29/2023 9:14 PM
Federal investigators have determined the trench in Buffalo Grove where an Elmwood Park man died after being buried in December lacked required cave-in protections.
Nikodem Zaremba, 27, was 7 feet below the surface fixing a residential water line on the 1000 block of Aspen Drive when the trench collapsed.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration found Rooter Solutions Inc., a Burr Ridge plumbing contracting business, failed to install cave-in protection that would have prevented the collapse and did not ensure the use of required headgear, according to a news release issued this month.
Rooter Solutions faces $35,940 in fines.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.