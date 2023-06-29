Hoffman Estates needs $25 million for two new fire stations

Hoffman Estates Fire Station 22 at 1700 Moon Lake Blvd. is facing pressing operational issues, leading to talk of its replacement. Courtesy of Hoffman Estates

Hoffman Estates Fire Station 21 at 225 Flagstaff Lane is one of two fire stations village officials are considering replacing within the next few years. Courtesy of Hoffman Estates

Hoffman Estates officials are considering financing options to cover the approximately $25 million cost of replacing the oldest two of the village's four fire stations.

During a recent discussion of the fire department's space needs, trustees indicated that replacing the more than 50-year-old stations was the best way forward.

"From my perspective status quo is not an option and refurbishing just kicks it down the road, so a rebuild seems appropriate," Trustee Gary Pilafas said.

"We can't continue with the way these stations are," Trustee Karen Mills agreed. "And the more we put it off, the worse they're going to be."

The oldest buildings are Station 21 at 225 Flagstaff Lane, between Chino Park and St. Hubert Catholic School, and Station 22 at 1700 Moon Lake Blvd., on the east side of the Ascension St. Alexius Medical Center campus.

The condition of Station 22 is considered the more pressing. But its replacement would require the a search for a suitable site to purchase, whereas the village-owned Chino Park could be a ready-made solution for a Station 21 replacement.

A study by FGM Architects of Oak Brook found that the 6,175-square-foot Station 21 should be 13,562 square feet by today's standards, while the 11,534-square-foot Station 22 ought to have 25,296 square feet.

Project manager Andy Jasek of FGM Architects told trustees the need for added space stems from numerous changes in the fire service over 60 years, including the housing of larger apparatus and facilities for more female firefighters.

The estimated cost of replacing Station 21 in 2025 would be $8.4 to $9 million, while that of Station 22 would be $14.9 to $15.7 million. Those figures exclude land acquisition or temporary housing costs.

Lesser amounts could be spent to bring the stations up to minimum safety standards and code compliance for another 15 to 20 years without improving their current space and operational deficiencies. Estimated costs in 2024 would be $2 million to $3 million for Station 21 and $3.5 million to $4.5 million for Station 22.

Hoffman Estates Finance Director Rachel Musiala said a new revenue source would be needed to issue bonds to cover the costs. But there are a number of options, including anticipated increases in the electrical utility tax from new development, she added.

"We are in a comfortable financial position right now, especially since you are all aware that we have been putting some money aside for capital (projects) over the past couple of years," she said.