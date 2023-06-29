'Easy to forget ... the actual students': Local college leaders on affirmative action ruling

Roosevelt University, which operates a campus in Schaumburg, is reaffirming its commitment to diversity and inclusion in the wake of Thursday's U.S. Supreme Court ruling prohibiting the consideration of race in admissions. Daily Herald File Photo

In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision Thursday that struck down affirmative action in college admissions, university presidents in Illinois reaffirmed their commitment to diversity and inclusion.

"Diversity, equity and inclusion are values worth fighting for," Roosevelt University President Ali R. Malekzadeh wrote in a university blog post. "We at Roosevelt will continue to fight for them and do our best to live up to them."

Roosevelt, which has a satellite campus in Schaumburg, was founded in 1945 in response to the racial, religious and gender-based segregation that dominated colleges and universities at the time, Malekzadeh said.

"Today's Supreme Court decision on affirmative action will, without doubt, interrupt our nation's efforts to make higher education more accessible and equitable," he said. "In the midst of all of this heated rhetoric, I think it's very easy to forget about the most important piece of all of this -- the actual students who are most directly affected by these policies."

The ruling invalidates admissions plans at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina, the nation's oldest private and public colleges, and overturns cases dating back 45 years. The court's finding -- that race-conscious admissions plans violate the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment -- means colleges that receive federal funding must reshape their admissions practices.

Northwestern University President Michael Schill disagrees with the high court's decision but said the university will abide by it.

Among the "most troubling elements is the doubt (the decision) casts on the importance of a diverse class in enhancing our educational mission," Schill said in a statement. "Bringing together people of different backgrounds, viewpoints and experiences enables us to learn from one another and propels our research, arts and discovery to new levels, allowing us to have an even greater impact on the world."

"All of our students -- future and returning -- belong here," he said. "We will support every one of them and provide an inclusive and welcoming community for all."

Diversity, shared values and respect for diverse viewpoints and the people who express them is vital to the University of Illinois community, wrote U of I President Tim Killeen in a joint statement with the school system's Chicago, Springfield and Urbana-Champaign chancellors.

To that end, "the University of Illinois System will continue to open its doors wide to all deserving students -- including those for whom opportunities may have been unfairly limited," Killeen said.

• The Associated Press contributed to this report.