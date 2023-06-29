Cook, DuPage counties in 'severe' drought, though fire risk limited in suburbs

With Illinois entering its sixth week of a worsening drought, fire risk is heightened, but local fire departments say the weather phenomenon hasn't presented too much of a concern in urban environments.

Following an unusually dry spring -- the second-driest on record statewide -- the majority of the state has been engulfed in drought, with central Illinois and Cook and DuPage counties in the throes of a "severe" drought. The rating means crop or pasture loss is likely, fire risk is high and water shortages are common.

But those challenges have been felt mostly downstate, where corn and soybean conditions are deteriorating and farmers are wondering how much longer the crops can go without a significant bout of rain.

In the suburbs, impacts generally have been limited to declining landscape conditions, such as lowering tributaries, drooping gardens and browning lawns. While they are remaining alert, fire departments have been carrying on as usual.

"We haven't seen any uptick in fires. We get the occasional fire where mulch is on fire, where people throw a cigarette in the mulch and it catches on fire. But that happens pretty much every year," said Lance Harris, the Arlington Heights fire chief. "Most of the time, where you see drought-like conditions coming in is where they have more open areas with tall grass."

"I don't think it's any different than any other years," added Dan Rink, assistant fire chief at the Elgin Fire Department. "In an urban environment, we don't get many brush fires."

As Independence Day festivities approach, Rink said, the department encourages residents to remain mindful of the drought while hosting bonfires or using sparklers.

As far as fireworks go, "if it's illegal, don't use it," Rink said.

Scattered rain and thunderstorms are expected in the region this weekend, which may bring some relief but won't necessarily be drought-busting, said Kevin Doom, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Over the next eight to 14 days, precipitation outlooks are "above normal," but drought demise is complicated.

Even if a large rain system ran through the region and delivered an inch of rain, it likely wouldn't significantly replenish soil moisture. Rather, it will take a prolonged period of wetter than normal conditions for the rest of the season to get into shape.

• Jenny Whidden is a climate change and environment writer working with the Daily Herald through a partnership with Report For America supported by The Nature Conservancy. To help support her work with a tax-deductible donation, see dailyherald.com/rfa.