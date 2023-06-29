Chhatwani first woman of color to be president of Hoffman Estates park board

Hoffman Estates Park District Vice President Rajkumari Chhatwani has been appointed president by her fellow commissioners following Patrick Kinnane's resignation to fill a vacancy on the Hoffman Estates village board.

A resident of Hoffman Estates for 22 years, Chhatwani expressed pride in being the first woman of color to be elected to the position.

"Together as a board we are supportive of one another, and we will continue to make this park district a wonderful source of recreation for our residents," she said.

Chhatwani began volunteering for the park district in 2015, was appointed to fill a vacancy on the board of commissioners in 2019, and was elected to the same seat in 2021.

An open seat remains on the board to be filled by appointment before the next election.