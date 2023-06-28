Woman reported missing from Glen Ellyn
Updated 6/28/2023 10:32 PM
Glen Ellyn police have requested the public's assistance in finding a 72-year-old woman who was reported missing.
Police said Lauren Irby is considered endangered.
Irby's vehicle -- a silver 2021 Kia Soul with Massachusetts plate 1MEJ87 -- was seen Tuesday in Naperville, but the last contact with Irby was June 22, according to a news release issued Wednesday.
Irby is white, stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall and has blonde hair and green eyes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Glen Ellyn police at (630) 469-1187.
