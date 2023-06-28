U-46 awards three-year contract to new superintendent

Elgin Area School District U-46 school board members approved a three-year deal with the district's new superintendent.

The contract, approved Monday and effective July 1, awards Suzanne Johnson a salary of $282,500 for the 2023-24 school year. She will receive a 3% pay increase for the 2024-25 school year. The third year salary increase will be based on a rating from the school board.

Johnson was named superintendent in May after serving as interim superintendent since late February. She replaces Tony Saunders, who was named the state superintendent of education in January.

Johnson also will be eligible for additional annual salary increases based on performance goals, according to the contract. The school board listed five performance goals in Johnson's contract, including early childhood education, educational pathways, building improvements and work with the U-46 Rising program.

The fifth goal involves the creation of a strategic plan to help guide the district for the next five years.

Johnson is a Streamwood resident and graduate of Elgin High School who has spent her 26-year career in the district. She served as interim superintendent of instruction before being named interim superintendent.

U-46 is the second-largest school district in Illinois, educating about 40,000 students from prekindergarten through high school. It serves all or parts of Bartlett, Elgin, Hanover Park, South Elgin, Streamwood, Wayne, Carol Stream, Hoffman Estates, St. Charles, Schaumburg and West Chicago.