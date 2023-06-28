Traffic advisory for Bartlett July 4 fireworks show

The Bartlett Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza will run from approximately 9:15 to 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Apple Orchard Park near the intersection of South Bartlett Road and Stearns roads.

Bartlett police will be providing traffic control assistance at certain intersections along South Bartlett Road and Stearns Road immediately following the fireworks display.

Drivers near Apple Orchard Park will experience heavy traffic congestion and increased travel times.

Temporary parking restrictions will be in effect on several residential streets near Apple Orchard Park to allow police and fire vehicles to respond to calls. Drones may be used at the event for real-time monitoring of participant safety and will be flown in accordance with Federal Aviation Administration safety regulations.