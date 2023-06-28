State extends air quality alert into Thursday, though conditions improving

State officials are extending an air quality alert through Thursday as conditions are expected to remain "unhealthy" due to smoke from Canadian wildfires blanketing much of the Midwest.

Illinois Environmental Protection Agency officials said the alert warns individuals with respiratory issues to limit their time outdoors.

Currently, the air quality throughout much of the Chicago area remains at a "Very Unhealthy" level, according to the U.S. Air Quality Index. That's the fourth level on a five-level scale. "Hazardous" is the highest level and is denoted when the index score of the air in a certain area exceeds 300 points. The Chicago area index score is hovering just above 200. Tuesday the regional score was in the mid-200s.

State officials believe weather conditions will push some of the particulates out of the atmosphere and slightly improve air quality to just "Unhealthy" levels below 200 on the index.

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service bureau in Romeoville said storms that are expected to roll through the area overnight could also help improve air quality.

"The haze could diminish somewhat tonight as we get storm showers to wash out some of this," meteorologist Zachary Yack said. "But until we get some good winds to push it east, we're going to be stuck with it."

Yack said forecasts indicate a shift in the "upper level" of the jet stream will arrive in the area in the coming days, which would "establish a west to east flow."

Dr. Phillip Cozzi, a pulmonologist and director of critical care at Elmhurst Hospital, said that while exposure to the smoke won't cause long-term damage, it could wreak havoc on the respiratory systems of those weakened by asthma, COPD or chronic heart disease.

"This is as bad as I've ever seen it get," Cozzi said. "If you're at risk, you will want to limit your exposure and wear a paper mask if you have to go outside."

Even those with healthy respiratory systems should be cautious outdoors for the next few days, he said.

"This is not the time to be doing any heroic gardening or long-distance running," Cozzi said.

Multiple suburban outdoor events and activities have been canceled or postponed because of the air quality issue. A number of outdoor aquatic venues have closed today out of concern about air quality, including Batavia's Hall Quarry Beach.

Lake Villa Township rescheduled an outdoor concert scheduled for tonight until Aug. 16 as well.