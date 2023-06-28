Shots fired in Elgin

Elgin police are investigating after shots were fired Wednesday evening on the 600 block of Mulberry Court.

Police responded at 5:21 p.m., according to a community alert on social media.

Anyone with information about the gunfire should call (847) 289-2600 or text a tip to 847411. Please include "ELGINPD" in the beginning of the text along with the message.