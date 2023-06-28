Shots fired in Elgin
Updated 6/28/2023 8:16 PM
Elgin police are investigating after shots were fired Wednesday evening on the 600 block of Mulberry Court.
Police responded at 5:21 p.m., according to a community alert on social media.
Anyone with information about the gunfire should call (847) 289-2600 or text a tip to 847411. Please include "ELGINPD" in the beginning of the text along with the message.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.