President uses Chicago to kick off his 'Bidenomics' campaign

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy Wednesday at the Old Post Office in Chicago. Associated Press

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy Wednesday at the Old Post Office in Chicago. Associated Press

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy Wednesday at the Old Post Office in Chicago. Associated Press

Gov. J.B. Pritzker, front right, and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson applaud as President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy Wednesday at the Old Post Office in Chicago. Associated Press

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy Wednesday at the Old Post Office in Chicago. Associated Press

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy Wednesday at the Old Post Office in Chicago. Associated Press

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy Wednesday at the Old Post Office in Chicago. Associated Press

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy Wednesday at the Old Post Office in Chicago. Associated Press

President Joe Biden on Wednesday used Chicago to kick off an economic pitch dubbed "Bidenomics" -- banking on an improving economy more than a year out from Election Day.

"Today, the U.S. has had the highest economic growth among the world's leading economies since the pandemic," Biden said in a 37-minute speech in the Old Post Office's lobby. "We've added over 13 million jobs, more jobs in two years than any president has added in a 4-year term. And folks, that's no accident. That's Bidenomics in action."

Originally intended as a criticism, the name for the president's economic policies originated with the Financial Times and The Wall Street Journal. And while Biden made it clear on Wednesday that he didn't come up with the moniker, he did everything he could to turn it into a positive, including standing amid blue banners touting "Bidenomics" and its pillars.

• See more of the story from the Chicago Sun-Times at chicago.suntimes.com.