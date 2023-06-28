 

President uses Chicago to kick off his 'Bidenomics' campaign

  • President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy Wednesday at the Old Post Office in Chicago.

    President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy Wednesday at the Old Post Office in Chicago. Associated Press

  • Gov. J.B. Pritzker, front right, and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson applaud as President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy Wednesday at the Old Post Office in Chicago.

    Gov. J.B. Pritzker, front right, and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson applaud as President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy Wednesday at the Old Post Office in Chicago. Associated Press

By Tina Sfondeles
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 
Updated 6/28/2023 5:10 PM

President Joe Biden on Wednesday used Chicago to kick off an economic pitch dubbed "Bidenomics" -- banking on an improving economy more than a year out from Election Day.

"Today, the U.S. has had the highest economic growth among the world's leading economies since the pandemic," Biden said in a 37-minute speech in the Old Post Office's lobby. "We've added over 13 million jobs, more jobs in two years than any president has added in a 4-year term. And folks, that's no accident. That's Bidenomics in action."

 

Originally intended as a criticism, the name for the president's economic policies originated with the Financial Times and The Wall Street Journal. And while Biden made it clear on Wednesday that he didn't come up with the moniker, he did everything he could to turn it into a positive, including standing amid blue banners touting "Bidenomics" and its pillars.

