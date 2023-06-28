Madonna postpones tour due to illness; included shows at United Center Aug. 9-10

Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 "Celebration" tour due to a "serious bacterial infection" and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to start in Vancouver on July 15, and was scheduled for two shows at the United Center Aug. 9-10. Associated Press file photo, May 2019

LOS ANGELES -- Madonna has postponed her career-spanning Celebration tour due to what her manager called a "serious bacterial infection."

Manager Guy Oseary wrote on Instagram Wednesday that the singer had spent several days in an intensive care unit after becoming ill on Saturday. He said the 64-year-old singer is expected to make a full recovery.

The tour was set to kick off in Vancouver on July 15, and included shows at the United Center Aug. 9-10.

"Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care," Oseary wrote.

Live Nation confirmed the tour postponement, citing Oseary's post.

The Celebration tour also is scheduled to make stops in Detroit, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Denver, Atlanta and Boston, among other cities, and its first leg was slated to end on Oct. 7 in Las Vegas. Oseary said details about rescheduled dates would be shared soon.