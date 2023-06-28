Lake County increases commitment to bicycle, pedestrian safety

Lake County plans to include bike paths as part of resurfacing work in three pilot projects during the next two to three years. Courtesy of Lake County Division of Transportation

Lake County's proposed five-year transportation improvement program reflects a growing commitment to bicycle and pedestrian access and safety.

About $98 million is targeted for nonmotorized improvements in the 2023-28 plan, which has been recommended for approval by the county board's public works and transportation committee.

That represents about 12% of the total proposed spending outlined in the five-year plan, compared with 8% two years ago.

"Our public works and transportation committee has emphasized and prioritized funding for nonmotorized improvements, including additional bike paths, sidewalks and crosswalks in order to increase the safety of pedestrians and cyclists," said Jennifer Clark, a board member from Libertyville and the committee's chair.

The TIP, as it is known, is updated and revised every year. It outlines hundreds of projects in three priority areas: preservation, modernization and expansion.

Grinding and resurfacing is the common example of preservation, as it extends the life of a road and defers costly rebuilding, according to the Lake County Division of Transportation. The pending TIP includes three pilot projects to incorporate nonmotorized improvements in that process, which were added at the committee's request.

"We're doing more than just milling and resurfacing," said Shane Schneider, county engineer/director of transportation. "We're going to do this as a test -- what does it do to our cost? What does it do to our schedule?"

The process will look similar to standard resurfacing but is more extensive.

In the next two to three years, bike paths are planned from Route 22 to Deerfield Road and from Duffy Lane to Interstate 94, both in the Lincolnshire/Riverwoods area, and along Fairfield Road from Rollins Road to Monaville Road in the Round Lake Heights/Lake Villa area.

Clark noted that pedestrian and bicyclist deaths have increased the past few years.

"We are working to provide safer route options and looking at traffic data to find ways to help protect our biking and walking community," she added.

The $98 million investment in nonmotorized projects includes about 32 miles of paved shoulder, 56 miles of bike path and 14 miles of sidewalk.

Visit lakecountyil.gov/191/Transportation for information on the $88 million 2023 construction program.