Arlington Heights church hosting collection drive for refugees
Updated 6/28/2023 4:34 PM
The Peace and Justice Committee of St. James Parish in Arlington Heights is hosting a collection drive through July 5 for basic household items to help refugees arriving in the Chicago area get settled in their new homes.
The committee is partnering with Exodus World Service to provide material support and accompaniment to refugees, either families or individuals, as they often arrive with only a few personal possessions and experience loneliness and isolation when moving to a new country.
For a list of needed items and to sign up to make a donation, visit https://tinyurl.com/3z5p22vu. Anyone interested in donating also can email the committee at peaceandjustice@stjamesah.org.
|
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.