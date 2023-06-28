Arlington Heights church hosting collection drive for refugees

The Peace and Justice Committee of St. James Parish in Arlington Heights is hosting a collection drive through July 5 for basic household items to help refugees arriving in the Chicago area get settled in their new homes.

The committee is partnering with Exodus World Service to provide material support and accompaniment to refugees, either families or individuals, as they often arrive with only a few personal possessions and experience loneliness and isolation when moving to a new country.

For a list of needed items and to sign up to make a donation, visit https://tinyurl.com/3z5p22vu. Anyone interested in donating also can email the committee at peaceandjustice@stjamesah.org.