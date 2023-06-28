Antioch police investigating after at least 16 shots fired near subdivision

Some of the 16 spent shell casings Antioch police recovered after responding to a report of shots fired late Tuesday near a subdivision. Courtesy of Antioch Police Department

Antioch police are working to determine who fired more than a dozen shots from what may have been an AR-15-style rifle late Tuesday night near the Trevor Creek subdivision.

Police recovered 16 spent .223 shell casings near Trevor Road and Kennedy Drive after a 911 caller reported hearing shots about 11:50 p.m., officials said. That type of ammunition is commonly associated with the AR-15 rifle, police said.

Investigators found no reports of gunshot victims at nearby hospitals or any damage in the area from the gunfire.

Anyone with information or security camera video that may be helpful should call police at (847) 270-9111 or email crime@antioch.il.gov.