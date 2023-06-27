Two horses killed by hit-and-run driver near Grayslake

Authorities said this pickup truck was totaled after crashing into and killing two horses early Tuesday morning. Courtesy of Lake County Sheriff's Office

Two horses that escaped from a farm near Grayslake were struck by a car and killed early Tuesday morning by a hit-and-run driver, authorities said.

Nabor Carrillo, 56, of Park City is charged with driving on a suspended driver's license and leaving the scene of an accident, Lake County sheriff's officials said Tuesday.

Around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, a 911 caller reported seeing two dead horses on the 18400 block of West Casey Road in unincorporated Grayslake.

Sheriff's deputies arrived at the crash site and determined the horses had been struck by a vehicle that fled the area.

Soon after, a Park City police officer came across Carrillo removing items from a heavily damaged Nissan pickup on the 3300 block of Judy Lane. The truck was totaled, officials said.

Investigators determined four horses had escaped from a farm near the crash site. The other two horses were returned to the farm.

Lake County Animal Care & Control was notified of what happened, according to the sheriff's office.