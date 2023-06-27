Mundelein man killed in motorcycle crash in Chicago

A 34-year-old Mundelein man was killed Thursday evening when he crashed a motorcycle into a center median on Chicago's far northeast side.

Chicago police said Dylan Grant Jilpas was driving south on the 7700 block of North Sheridan Road when he clipped the median and crashed.

No other vehicles were involved, police said. They believe speed was a factor in the crash.

The part of Sheridan Road where the crash occurred is listed as a 15 mph zone because of two sharp, nearly 90-degree turns vehicles must make within a span of a few hundred feet.

Jilpas was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The medical examiner's office listed his cause of death as multiple blunt force injuries.

Police said Jilpas was wearing his helmet at the time of the crash.