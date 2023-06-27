Man charged with possessing, disseminating child pornography

A St. Charles-area man has been charged with child pornography crimes.

Michael C. Willis, 42, of the 39W800 block of Prunetree Lane in St. Charles Township, is charged with two counts of disseminating child pornography, three counts of possession of child pornography videos and two counts of possession of child pornography images.

The incidents occurred on or about Feb. 1, according to the Kane County circuit court clerk's website.

Willis was booked in to the Kane County jail early Tuesday morning. He appeared at a bail hearing later that morning. Bail information is not available yet.