Hoffman Estates trustees appoint park district president to succeed their late colleague

Late Hoffman Estates Trustee Michael Gaeta was remembered as his successor -- Hoffman Estates Park District President Patrick Kinnane -- was appointed and welcomed by the village board Monday.

"I would be remiss if I didn't say a word about Mike Gaeta," Kinnane said after taking the oath of office. "Mike was a friend, and I always had great times with him and I will miss him forever. And I want nothing more than for him to have been here, but I hope I can live up to all the great things Mike did."

Gaeta died at age 86 last month after a decade of service on the village board.

Kinnane's appointment was attended not only by his family, but also by other elected leaders like Cook County Commissioner Kevin Morrison and Palatine-Schaumburg High District 211 Board Vice President Steven Rosenblum.

Trustees didn't debate the appointment before their unanimous vote, but Mayor Bill McLeod spoke of his reasons for nominating Kinnane.

"We had several very good candidates interested," he said. "I thought Pat's background in community activities and as the park board president and member of the park board set him apart. He's involved in almost everything you can think of from the Lions Club to the Knights of Columbus and every other good cause you can think of in Hoffman Estates, and I know he'll make a fine addition to our village board."

Kinnane thanked the many people he recognized in the room, saying they had played a role in his personal life or political career on the park board.

"I think there was a song called 'What is Life' by George Harrison," he said. "And the words go, 'What am I without all of you by my side?' And the way I feel is everybody here is by my side, and I really look forward to serving this community and being a part of this village. Thank you so much."

Kinnane said he intends to run for the office in April 2025 when his appointed term expires.

Meanwhile, Hoffman Estates Park District Vice President Rajkumari Chhatwani will become president as her board of commissioners begins its own search to fill its new vacancy.