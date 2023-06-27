Garden walk near Grayslake to feature native plant species

Wild Ones Lake-to-Prairie Chapter's summer garden walk will be held Saturday, July 15, at two Arbor Vista subdivision properties near Grayslake.

The properties feature more than 150 species of plants native to northeastern Illinois, including 40 tree and shrub species. Viewing times are 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Each group will be limited to 30 participants, 15 for each garden, with a switch halfway through the time slot.

To participate, email sandrawashburn@comcast.net with your name, email, guests and their names, and time preference. The addresses and other information will be sent about a week before the event.