'Extremely disappointing': St. John's Lutheran School won't offer grades 2-8 next year

With dwindling enrollment in its upper grades and a recent loss of staff, St. John's Lutheran School in Elgin won't offer second through eighth grade next year.

The school, founded in 1866, had only 42 students last year. It still will offer preschool, kindergarten and first grade for the 2023-24 school year.

"It's extremely disappointing," said Principal Robert Patrick, who contacted each family individually with the news. "It was hard because the families really wanted to stay here. It was difficult to make those calls."

The 157-year-old school already was combining grades because of small class sizes. After losing several teachers to other jobs, St. John's School Board and Church Leadership Council decided to change direction.

"Since we had hoped to maintain a full preschool through eighth grade program, we realize this falls short of that goal, making this news disappointing and brings a sense of loss and heartbreak," Terry Pfortmiller, chairman of St. John's Lutheran Church, said in a message to parents and parishioners.

Patrick said they'll focus on the lower grades, for now, and "build from the bottom up," hoping to add grades as current students move up.

Patrick said the school has been working with families to find new schools, with many moving to Immanuel Lutheran in Dundee.

"All of our seventh graders going into eighth grade will be there," said Patrick, who just completed his fourth year at St. John's. "So that will be nice for them to keep their class together."