DuPage State's Attorney Robert Berlin to seek reelection
Updated 6/27/2023 5:35 PM
Incumbent DuPage County State's Attorney Robert "Bob" Berlin is seeking reelection, he announced Tuesday.
Berlin, a Republican from Downers Grove, was appointed to the office in 2010 and was elected in 2012, 2016 and 2020.
He has been a prosecutor for more than 35 years, including stints in Cook and Kane counties.
