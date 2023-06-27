Bartlett Independence Day Parade July 2 to cause traffic detours

The Bartlett Lions Club Independence Day Parade at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 2 will affect traffic and cause detours throughout its approximately two-hour duration.

The parade will start in the area of North Avenue and South Oak Avenue. It will travel south on Oak Avenue, South Main Street and South Bartlett Road, west on Stearns Road, and finish at the Apple Orchard Golf Course at Stearns Road and Sycamore Drive.

Drones may be used at the event for real-time monitoring of participant safety and flown in accordance with Federal Aviation Administration safety regulations.

Bartlett Police will provide traffic control assistance. No vehicles will be allowed to access the parade route, including park district patrons trying to access or leave the Bartlett Aquatic Center or Bartlett Community Center. All traffic will be detoured around the parade route.