Aurora home left uninhabitable after downed power lines spark fire

An Aurora house was left uninhabitable after downed power lines sparked a fire over the weekend, fire officials said.

Firefighters were called to the one-story, single-family home on the 900 block of Roberts Street just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday for reports downed power lines in the area catching a house on fire.

Storms that rolled through the area damaged trees, causing power lines to fall onto the house, fire officials said.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control within 20 minutes.

ComEd workers were called to the scene to take care of the power lines.

No injuries were reported.

The home was deemed uninhabitable, but the resident was able to stay with friends until repairs are made.