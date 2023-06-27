Attempted murder charges after, police say, Waukegan man shot at federal agents, cops

Police said a Waukegan man suspected of firearms trafficking shot at federal agents and officers when they were about to search his home Tuesday morning.

None of the law enforcement officers was hit and the man was taken into custody.

Alvaro Grijalva, 29, of the 800 block of Cummings Avenue, is charged with five counts of attempted murder, five counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a firearm by a felon, according to police.

Lake County sheriff's Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli said Grijalva was being investigated by the sheriff's Special Investigations Group and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

A group of federal agents and Waukegan police officers executed a search warrant Tuesday morning at Grijalva's home. After the officers announced themselves and told Grijalva they had a search warrant, he shot at them twice out of a back door, nearly striking two federal agents, Covelli said.

Agents then entered the home and took Grijalva into custody.

Grijalva is set to appear before a Lake County judge Wednesday morning.