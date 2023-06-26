Winchester Road resurfacing in Libertyville includes new trail segment, safety measures

Winchester Road from Route 83 to Milwaukee Avenue through Mundelein and Libertyville will be resurfaced. The $5.3 million project started Monday. Courtesy of Lake County Division of Transportation

A $5.34 million road project in Libertyville includes welcome improvements for walkers, runners and bicyclists.

Crews on Monday began removing portions of curb, gutter and sidewalk along Winchester Road in advance of resurfacing from Route 83 to Milwaukee Avenue.

The 3.18-mile project spans much of the length of the busy road, which provides access to the Lake County government campus north and west of the intersection with Milwaukee Avenue. Winchester Road is mostly in Libertyville but has segments to the west in Fremont Township and Mundelein.

Reconfiguring the angled intersection on the west end of Winchester at Route 83 is a separate project expected to be done next year.

The Lake County Division of Transportation project also calls for the culvert carrying Bull Creek beneath Winchester to be replaced. About a half-mile of multiuse path and two crossings will be installed east to Milwaukee Avenue and connect with an existing trail system.

Excavation for that part of the project is among the first tasks. The new dedicated trail segment is expected to be a better option for cyclists than the sidewalk on the south side of Winchester and improve access to the county campus.

The crossing immediately east of the Metra tracks will be moved east to align with a county access road. A second crossing near the LCDOT visitor lot also will be realigned with West Ellis Avenue. Both will include pedestrian refuge islands and rapid rectangular flashing beacons with push buttons.

Pairing nonmotorized improvements like trails with road projects is an LCDOT priority.

"These bike path improvements will significantly enhance the access and safety of pedestrians and bicyclists using our regional path network," said Jennifer Clark, a Libertyville resident and Lake County Board member representing District 15, which includes the project area.

Clark, who chairs the county board's public works and transportation committee, said new crossings will increase safety and visibility.

The village also is about to begin a project separate from the county's resurfacing of Winchester Road. The $1.8 million project calls for the installation 2,200 feet of water main and 1,600 feet of sanitary sewer mainly between Loyola Drive and Jeremy Lane.

That work is scheduled to begin July 5 with completion in mid-September.