 

Wagner mercenary leader issues defiant audio statement as uncertainty swirls after mutiny

    In this photo taken from video released on Monday by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu is on board of a military helicopter on his way to inspect a command post of one of the formations of the Zapad (West) group of Russian troops at an undisclosed location of Ukraine. Shoigu made his first public appearance Monday since a mercenary uprising demanded his ouster, inspecting troops in Ukraine. Associated Press

 
Updated 6/26/2023 11:49 AM

The leader of the Wagner mercenary group defended his short-lived insurrection in a boastful audio statement Monday, but uncertainty still swirled about his fate, as well as that of senior Russian military leaders, the impact on the war in Ukraine, and even the political future of President Vladimir Putin.

