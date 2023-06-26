Thousands of North Koreans march in anti-US rallies as country marks Korean War anniversary
Updated 6/26/2023 7:30 AM
Tens of thousands of North Koreans marched in anti-U.S. rallies over the weekend, pledging "merciless" revenge against "U.S. imperialists," as the country marked the 73rd anniversary of the start of the Korean War, state media said Monday.
