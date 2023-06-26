Thousands of North Koreans march in anti-US rallies as country marks Korean War anniversary

People take part in a demonstration Sunday after a mass rally to mark what North Korea calls "the day of struggle against U.S. imperialism" at the May Day Stadium in Pyongyang, North Korea. The signs read: "Let us make the U.S. imperialists pay dearly for the blood shed by Korean nation!"; "The U.S. is the chieftain of war and massacre"; "merciless annihilation"; "The U.S. is the destroyer of peace"; "chieftain of aggression"; "blood to blood"; and "nuclear war maniac." Associated Press