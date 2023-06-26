 

Thousands of North Koreans march in anti-US rallies as country marks Korean War anniversary

  • People take part in a demonstration Sunday after a mass rally to mark what North Korea calls "the day of struggle against U.S. imperialism" at the May Day Stadium in Pyongyang, North Korea. The signs read: "Let us make the U.S. imperialists pay dearly for the blood shed by Korean nation!"; "The U.S. is the chieftain of war and massacre"; "merciless annihilation"; "The U.S. is the destroyer of peace"; "chieftain of aggression"; "blood to blood"; and "nuclear war maniac."

    People take part in a demonstration Sunday after a mass rally to mark what North Korea calls "the day of struggle against U.S. imperialism" at the May Day Stadium in Pyongyang, North Korea. The signs read: "Let us make the U.S. imperialists pay dearly for the blood shed by Korean nation!"; "The U.S. is the chieftain of war and massacre"; "merciless annihilation"; "The U.S. is the destroyer of peace"; "chieftain of aggression"; "blood to blood"; and "nuclear war maniac." Associated Press

 
By KIM TONG-HYUNG
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 6/26/2023 7:30 AM

Tens of thousands of North Koreans marched in anti-U.S. rallies over the weekend, pledging "merciless" revenge against "U.S. imperialists," as the country marked the 73rd anniversary of the start of the Korean War, state media said Monday.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 