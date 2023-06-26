The Supreme Court's biggest decisions are coming. Here's what they could say
Updated 6/26/2023 6:35 AM
The Supreme Court is getting ready to decide some of its biggest cases of the term. The high court has 10 opinions left to release over the next week before the justices begin their summer break. As is typical, the last opinions to be released cover some of the most contentious issues the court has wrestled with this term including affirmative action, student loans and gay rights.
Article Comments
